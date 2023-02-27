White Bear Lake boys swimmers and divers set two team records and sent two boys to the State Championship meet on the way to a fifth-place finish at the Section 4AA Championships Feb. 24-25.

Both of the team’s divers, Tony Parada Romero and Sam Lomoro, qualified for the state meet. It will be Tony’s third time at the championship meet and Sam’s first. 

