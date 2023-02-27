White Bear Lake boys swimmers and divers set two team records and sent two boys to the State Championship meet on the way to a fifth-place finish at the Section 4AA Championships Feb. 24-25.
Both of the team’s divers, Tony Parada Romero and Sam Lomoro, qualified for the state meet. It will be Tony’s third time at the championship meet and Sam’s first.
Amarre Zalazar finished his swimming career by breaking his own team record in the 100 backstroke with a 56.48, earning a fifth place medal.
Freshman Benedict Hoefer added some drama to the night, falling behind Mounds View’s Luke Schmitzer by three body-lengths early in the 500 freestyle but out-pacing him in the second half of the race. Hoefer grabbed the lead with three lengths to go and never looked back, finishing fourth and setting a new team record at 5:08.78.
Coach Jake Mueller was ecstatic, calling out significant time drops for swimmers throughout the meet despite difficulties imposed on their training plans by snowstorm-related pool shutdowns.
Other notable performances came from Calvin Weier, who finished sixth in the 500 freestyle, along with Hoefer’s seventh place finish in the 200 freestyle and Zalazar’s sixth place finish in the 100 freestyle.
Mueller also pointed to Mason Noren, a last-minute addition to the finals, who dropped 7 seconds in the 500 free.
The 400 freestyle relay of Hoefer, Weier, Brayden Kolb, and Zalazar also dropped 7 seconds on the way to a fourth place finish, narrowly beating St. Paul Central’s squad.
In the 200 individual medley, Finnian McVeigh and Jacob Pierce dueled throughout, trading places at each 50. Pierce rallied in the last length, charging down the pool to nearly catch McVeigh. In the end, a finger-length separated the two Bears, with McVeigh finishing in 12th place at 2:26.28 and Pierce right behind at 2:26.65 in 13th place.
In the 50 free, Kolb finished 10th in and Dylan Grudem placed 15th. Grudem also took 10th in the 100 butterfly, with Noren placing 14th. Kolb also finished 12th in the 100 backstroke.
White Bear’s coaches earned some accolades too. Bears diving coach Annette Cruz was named diving coach of the year at the meet, and Bears assistant coach Tia Quirk was named assistant swimming coach of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.