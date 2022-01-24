After some lean years, the White Bear Lake swimmers are more competitive this year, evidenced by a second-place finish among 12 teams at the Tartan Invitational on Saturday.
“For the first time in years we have a strong relay in all three relay events,” coach Jake Mueller said, referring to team depth. “The boys have stepped up to swim events they normally don’t swim to help out the team when we’ve had some out due to injuries and illnesses. The boys have been working really hard at practice and I am excited to see what the end of the year brings.”
Park won with 364, followed by the Bears with 247, Tartan 240, Bloomington Kennedy 220 and Forest Lake 219 in the top five. The Bears are 2-2 in dual meets.
“We had an 85 percent improvement rate over the seed times, along with some all-time and in-season personal bests,” Mueller said.
The Bears had one win, by junior Amarre Zalazar in the backstroke (1:08.42). Zalazar had just returned from an illness that sidelined him for two weeks.
Aidan Cleary took second in the individual medley (2:15.94) and breaststroke (1:06.93). Bear diver Anthony Parada Romero broke 300 for the first time, with 300.80, placing fourth. Other strong finishes were by Calvin Weier (500 free, fifth, season best 5:33), Calvin Fortman (backstroke, fifth, 1:02.89), William Jenkins (sixth 50 free, 23.98, and 100 free, 53.14), Zalazar (butterfly, seventh,1:03.93), Brayden Kolb (backstroke, seventh, 1:05.31), and Benedict Hoefer (500 free, 10th, 5:50).
The Bears 400 freestyle relay took second with Fortman, Ethan Vander Veer, Cleary and Jenkins (3:36.5). The medley relay took third with Kolb, Cleary, Jenkins and Fortman (1:51.09).
“Calvin Fortman and Brayden Kolb are having a great season, and coming on strong in the backstroke,” Mueller said. “Aidan Cleary has had a successful season in the 200 IM and the breaststroke.”
