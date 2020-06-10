Summer programming for White Bear Lake high school sports programs will start Monday, June 15, under guidelines for COVID-19, said Brian Peloquin, activities director.
Mahtomedi will start its strength and conditioning program the same day with the same guidelines, said Aaron Forsythe, activities director.
The Minnesota State High School League recently changed the earliest starting date for the summer coaching waiver period from June 1 to June 15.
“Obviously, it is going to look very different than normal,” said Peloquin.
Guidelines from Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health will be followed for checking kids in and out and for actual participation.
“We will have pods of nine athletes with one coach,” Peloquin said, “and those pods will remain the same and together all summer, to help with contact tracing should someone contract COVID-19.”
There are also strict sanitization plans in place for all programs, he added.
Mahtomedi’s strength and conditioning workouts will be “done outside and in pods of nine athletes,” said Forsythe. “We are not having any indoor practices or workouts before July 6th.”
Bruce Strand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.