The Mahtomedi boys and girls basketball teams won five of seven games between them at the Pacesetter Sweet 16 on Saturday and Sunday, each bringing home medals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Mahtomedi boys and girls basketball teams won five of seven games between them at the Pacesetter Sweet 16 on Saturday and Sunday, each bringing home medals.
The Sweet 16, in its 31st year, is always the most power-packed summer tournament with leading teams from all four classes invited. It was played at College of St. Benedict.
The Mahtomedi boys won three of four games, losing only to the eventual champion, Park Center, 77-68 in the second round Saturday after leading by double digits. The Zephyrs routed Pequot Lakes 78-41 Saturday, and Hopkins 89-54 and Plainview-Elgin-Millville 74-57 Sunday, earning fifth-place medals.
Participating were Will Underwood, Owen Carlson, AJ McCleary, Gavin Been, Cole Armitage, Tommy Muetzel, James Ecker, Andrew Breien, Ramsey Morrell, Ben Carlson, Carsten Cummins, Ahmed Ahmed and Max Holley. Doug Underwood served as coach. The high school coaches (theirs is Keith Newman) are not allowed to coach them after July.
Owen Carlson, one of the top two scorers, along with Underwood, didn’t play Saturday due to a college visit and missed the Park Center game.
The Mahtomedi girls lost to St. Michael-Albertville (state Class 4A runner-up) on Saturday 81-54. The Zephyrs had a bye in the first round of consolation because one team dropped out at the last minute. They came back strong on Sunday, defeating New Ulm 87-80 and Pequot Lakes 63-56 for the consolation championship, officially placing ninth. The champion was Eden Prairie.
Participating were Ella Frazier, Tori Jespersen, Sophia Peer, Sonya Potthoff, Savanna Stockness, Presley Albers, Ella Prose and Grace Prose. They were coached by Sara Jesperson. (Their regular coach is Erica Zizzo).
The Zephyrs earned consolation title medals despite missing two starters due to other commitments. Mya Wilson was attending a national elite camp in Florida. Ella Kletti was also in Florida for a college expo. They beat Pequot Lakes with just six players as the Prose sisters had club soccer tryouts.
Potthoff sank 24 points (5-for-6 on three’s) in the loss to STMA. Frazier had 24 and Potthoff 22 against Pequot Lakes as the team shot 66 percent on two’s.
Correction: We previously stated that Mahtomedi and Hopkins were the only schools with both teams at the Sweet 16, but Pequot Lakes also had both teams.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
June 21 is the longest day of the year and official astronomical start of summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of summer. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.