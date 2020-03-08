Four Mahtomedi players were named to the Class A All State Tournament team, and Colin Hagstrom got the Herb Brooks Award, after the Zephyrs beat Hermantown 3-2 in overtime for the state championship Saturday.
Hagstrom, senior forward who delivered the game-winning goal against Hermantown, and had three goals and two assists in the family, got the award presented by the Brooks family to the state tournament player who best represents “the values, characteristics and traits” of the legendary coach.
The Zephyr all-tournament picks were:
—Ben Dardis, sophomore goalie who stopped 82 of 87 shots in the tournament and 40 of 42 against Hermantown — allowing the Zephyrs to set an all-time record of fewest shots (12) by a winning team in the finals.
—Nikolai Dulak, senior forward who logged one goal and five assists (and was the season scoring leader with 27 goals and 29 assists)
—JD Metz, junior forward/defenseman who had a goal and two assists in the finals, and two goals and three assists overall
—Nathan Gruhlke, senior defenseman who had a goal and two assists, and was a leader in limiting opponents to five goals in three games.
Skaters join list of champs
Hockey is the ninth sport in which Mahtomedi has won a state championship, along with football, baseball, boys track, girls tennis, gymnastics, girls soccer, boys golf, and girls golf. This is Mahtomedi’s second state team title of the year as the girls soccer won its third in a row. Also, Mahtomedi has individual state champs this winter in gymnast Bella Frattalone (all-around, floor and vault) and wrestler Bryce FitzPatrick.
Coach praises staff
Coach Jeff Poeschl praised his staff — assistants Tom Strelow and Jeff Mars, who’ve been with him 12 years, and Alex Rogosheske, who was his 1999 captain — for “doing a great job of prepping” a contingent of a half-dozen players who were JV’s last season and made a big impact on varsity this year to help wi the state title.
Super conference
Mahtomedi’s 23-8 record included a 7-3 mark in a particularly daunting Metro East Conference this year. Hill-Murray (22-6-3) was the state Class AA champion, beating Eden Prairie 4-1 in the finals. St. Thomas Academy reached the big-school semifinals. The Zephyrs split with Hill-Murray and St. Thomas Academy, and beat Hastings, a section runner-up with an overtime loss to Lakeville South. Noting that the West metro has several powerful programs and usually overshadows the East metro, Poeschl said, “I’m awfully proud of the east metro and the way that we’ve represented our conference.”
Hermantown star is Mr. Hockey
Blake Biondi of Hermantown, who didn’t score against Mahtomedi but had 47 goals and 48 assists for the season, was announced Sunday as the state’s Mr. Hockey for 2020. He’ll play for Minnesota-Duluth.
