In what will likely be the Metro East Conference championship game, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs came up short against a talented St. Thomas Academy squad 28-14 at home on Friday evening. Each team entered the game 5-0.

The Zephyrs had been breaking long scoring runs every game, mostly by Corey Bohmert, who had 15 touchdowns coming in, but STA clogged up that ground game, allowing just a couple of 11-yard runs and holding them to 111 net yards on the ground. The Cadets have allowed only 41 points in six games.

