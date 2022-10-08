In what will likely be the Metro East Conference championship game, the Mahtomedi Zephyrs came up short against a talented St. Thomas Academy squad 28-14 at home on Friday evening. Each team entered the game 5-0.
The Zephyrs had been breaking long scoring runs every game, mostly by Corey Bohmert, who had 15 touchdowns coming in, but STA clogged up that ground game, allowing just a couple of 11-yard runs and holding them to 111 net yards on the ground. The Cadets have allowed only 41 points in six games.
Most of Mahtomedi’s offense came on three long throws by Charlie Brandt to Michael Barry for 37, 47 and 46 yards. Barry got behind the defense each time but was caught from behind. His first big catch set up Bohmert’s 11-yard touchdown, but the Cadets slammed the door after the other two long gainers, stopping the Zephyrs in downs at the 15 and 11 yard lines.
Down 21-6 late in the game, the Zephyrs got new life when Brandt took them down the field and hit Andrew Breien for a 23-yard touchdown with 4:24 left and the same two connected for a two-pointer, making it 21-14. Then they had STA starting at their own seven after the Cadets didn’t have anyone back for the kick return and had to fall on the ball.
However, three big plays for the Cadets settled the issue as Maxumus Sims passed to Love Adebayo for a 33-yard gain on a third-and-four play, Simon Hart blasted 47 yards for a touchdown and Jake Norman intercepted a Brandt pass.
That was Hart’s third touchdown; he also scored from two and nine yards out while rolling up 164 yards in 24 carries. Adebayo caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Sims and rushed 13 times for 117 yards. Sims was 10-for-13 for 142 yards and no interceptions.
Brandt completed seven of 15 for 171 yards with two picked off. Barry had 130 yards and three catches and Breien 41 on three catches. Bohmert gained 108 yards on 26 rushes.
