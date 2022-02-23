You can’t make a much better exit than this.
White Bear Lake gymnast Grace Squires captured the uneven bars state championship Saturday in the last meet of her career.
And longtime teammate Laney Gunderson was alongside her on the medal podium with a third-place finish in the Class AA meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Squires and Gunderson each reached state for the fourth time, and each took home their first medal. One or the other has led the Bears each meet for four years so it was a sweet way to wrap up their careers.
“Both Grace and Laney had their best bar routines of the season at state, which is what you want, to peak at the right time,” coach Kelly Rivers said. “They worked on cleaning up their form and hitting their handstands all week prior to the meet, and so it was amazing to see their hard work pay off.”
Squires garnered a 9.6625 score from the four judges, with New Prague’s Ava Bruegger next with 9.525. A week earlier, Squires won the section title with a season-best 9.675.
Gunderson, an all-around qualifier, got her bronze medal on bars with a 9.4625 score. She placed 18th all-around with 35.45.
The other three events and all-around were won by St. Cloud junior Taylar Schaefer.
Squires, in the two prior state meets had a fall on bars, her best event. This time she breezed from start to finish.
“My only goal was to get on the podium, due to the last two years,” she said. “I worked hard all season and I just had to trust that I could do it, and that’s exactly what I did.”
The 5-foot-4, 120-pound Squires has an impressive array of skills packed into her routine — mount to the high bar, kip cast handstand, giant swing, bail to the low bar, kip, squat on high bar, kip cast handstand, and a giant swing blind full right into a double back-twist dismount.
“Judges like my blind full,” she said, “because they rarely see other gymnasts do it in high school.”
Asked when she knew she had won, she said it was went she looked at parents John and Mary in the stands. They were holding up a “One”, having been keeping track of scores. “I just broke down with emotions,” Squires said.
The last Bears to win state titles were Kendra Klein on floor in 2007 and Megan Merritt on bars in 2004.
Squires also qualified for state on floor exercise, where she placed 17th with 9.2875.
Gunderson said bars has been her best event and this ”definitely was my best routine of the season.” She does a cast-handstand to bail from high bar to low, a giant swing to half-pirouette, and an inward (front) flyaway and scores high for difficulty and cleanliness.
“Getting a medal was a great way to end my senior year,” reflected Gunderson. Otherwise, she was 35th on beam (8.5125), 38th on vault (9.0875) and 47th floor (8.350). “Floor and beam were a little wonky at state,” she said, “but I’m still proud of how much I’ve improved this season as a whole.”
Watching the longtime stars bowing out in such fine fashion made for an emotional day.
“It has been such an honor and blessing to have these two on our team for the last four years,” Rivers said. “They bring leadership, a good work ethic, positive attitudes and love for the sport that will surely be missed next year. As much as we have helped them learn and grow into the wonderful young ladies they are, they have also helped us learn and grow to become better coaches for not only them but their teammates.”
They joined the Bears as freshmen brimming with talent and skills from years with the Flips club team, and continued to work hard and hone their skills in four seasons on the school team.
“They always helped motivate others to work hard and continue to improve no matter their skill level.” Rivers said.
Squires, 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds, has never missed a meet despite the punishment gymnasts take. “In club, I’ve had a concussion, knocked-out teeth, and ankle problems,” she said. “I’ve dealt with shoulder problems my junior and senior years, but that never took me out of a meet.”
But she’s ready to leave her lifelong passion behind, and thrilled to do it on such a high note. Her considerable athletic abilities will now be focused on pole-vaulting. Her career-best with the Bears has been 9 feet, six inches, but she improved on that last summer. She has committed to Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, where she will join the track team, major in physical therapy, and minor in psychology.
Gunderson considered college gymnastics but decided against it “for the sake of my body and letting it heal.” She wants to study kinesiology and psychology and hasn’t decided on a college.
