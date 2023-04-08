A year ago, White Bear Lake finally got the best of perennial power Stillwater, beating out the Ponies for conference and section titles, but the 2023 opener showed that Stillwater is formidable as always. The Bears, with seven of nine starters back, lost to Stillwater 3-0, in an afternoon game at Concordia-St. Paul in Roseville. The Ponies’ junior pitcher Anna Corbid, in her first varsity start, out dueled the Bears’ 26-game winner Chloe Barber. Stillwater has graduated all-state pitchers each of the last two seasons but always seems to plug in another one. Corbid notched just three strikeouts, and walked five, but the Bears had only a couple hard-hit balls of her, and were limited to three hits. Barber struck out 12 in six innings and walked three while giving up six singles, including RBI hits by Sarah Dollerschell and Lily Grunder. Another run scored on a two-out error. The Bears’ hits were by Maddie Belisle (double), Heidi Barber and Autumn Lund.
Softball: Stillwater stymies Bears in opener 3-0
- By Bruce Strand, sports writer
