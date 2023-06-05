White Bear Lake is seeded fourth in the state Class 4A softball tournament and will open against St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday morning at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
The top-seeded team and lone unbeaten is Rosemount (23-). See pairings below.
The Bears, making their seventh state appearance and second in a row, are 20-4 with 16 straight wins, including the Section 4AAAA finals 3-1 over North St. Paul. The Knights, in their third appearance, are 21-3. They outscored four Section 8AAAA foes 45-12.
Senior pitcher Chloe Barber leads the Bears, posting an 18-4 record, 0.58 ERA and 272 strikeouts in 145 innings, while hitting .388 with eight home runs and 28 RBI’s. Catcher Heidi Barber is hitting .565 with three homers, nine doubles, a triple and 21 RBI’s. Annika Olsen is hitting .410 with two homers and 24 runs. Emma Larson is hitting .421 and has a 2-0 pitching record plus two saves.
The STMA pitchers are Kendra Behrens (11-0 record, 1.98 ERA) and Ella Louto (9-3 record, 2.77 ERA). Behrens is hitting .377 with six homers and 21 runs-batted-in. Camryn Dubel is hitting .433 with three homers, Taylor Tschida .405 with two homers and 23 RBI’s, and Khendal Johnson .400 with two homers.
Hopkins (15-7) vs. 1-Rosemount (23-0)
5-St. Michael-Albertville (21-3) vs. 4-White Bear Lake (20-5)
Farmington (17-9) vs. 2-Maple Grove (21-2)
Shakopee (20-4) vs. 3-Forest Lake (20-3)
Consolation semifinals 3:45 p.m.
Third place game, 11 a.m.
Championship game, 1 p..m.
