The relentless offense of St. Anthony Village was too much for Mahtomedi as the Huskies turned back the Zephyrs 22-11 for the Section 4AAA championship Thursday evening.
The Zephyrs, who lost to SAV 7-0 earlier in the tournament, finished 12-12.
The No. 3 ranked Huskies, who had two chances to beat Mahtomedi once, will advance to state with a 23-1 record.
Averaging 10 runs per game this year, the Huskies notched 16 singles, four doubles and seven walks against four Zephyr pitchers: Maila Erickson (who took the loss), Chloe Bromeland, Emily Lopez and Elizabeth Dupey. Annie Bauman was 4-for-5 for SAV.
Mahtomedi banged out 14 hits, including two each by Erin Noel, Olivia VanHout (triple, two RBI’s), Allison Kosel, Lauren Laviano, and Claire Wirka (two RBI’s).
