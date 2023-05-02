Forest Lake had just one hit against Chloe Barber, and 14 strikeouts, but handed the Bears a 5-2 loss Monday on a rare lapse of control by the Bear ace, who walked nine batters and hit two more. The Bears (5-3) had a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Annika Olsen going into the fifth. With two outs, a hit-by-pitch, two wild pitches and a walk from Barber put runners and first and third for the Rangers (6-2), and both scored on a dropped pop fly. Barber homered in the sixth to tie the score 2-2.  In the seventh, though, she walked five batters and hit another, giving up three runs. Ranger pitcher Hannah Tong allowed just three hits and one walk, and struck out 12.

