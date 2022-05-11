Chloe Barber hurled her fourth no-hitter of the season and slugged two home runs as White Bear Lake downed Park 9-0 on Tuesday evening in Cottage Grove.
Barber struck out 13 batters and walked two.
The junior right-hander knocked in four runs while collecting the two homers, a double and two walks in five trips to the plate. She has six homers and 26 RBI’s for the season.
The Bears had 11 hits. Heidi Barber was 2-for-4 RBI, two runs), Annika Olsen 1-for-4 (RBI), Jordyn Meyer 2-for-4 (double, RBI), and Lily Glendenning 1-for-4 (two RBI’s). Steph Larson doubled and scored in her lone at-bat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.