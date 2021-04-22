White Bear Lake improved to 4-0 by drubbing Roseville Area 12-1 on Wednesday in Roseville. Madie Petersen pitched the five-inning win, allowing four hits and striking out 11, while going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Jordyn Meyer was 3-for-4 and knocked in three runs. Abbi Bates was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Anikka Olsen was 2-for-2 (two RBIs, two walks), Heidi Barber 1-for-2 (RBI, two runs), and Lizzie Nelson 2-for-4 (two runs). 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.