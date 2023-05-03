Park Center got a two-run home run in the eighth inning to break up a scoreless tie and beat White Bear Lake 2-0 on Tuesday in Cottage Grove. Bryleigh Dana connected with one out for the walk-off homer. Chloe Barber, who struck out 15 batters while giving up four hits and four walks, took the hard-luck loss. Stella Fritsche pitched the shutout for Park (8-2), allowing two hits and six walks, with 12 strikeouts. The Bears (5-4) were shut out for the third time this season.

