Undefeated North St. Paul handed Mahtomedi a 10-0 loss Thursday on the Polars field. Madelyn Anthony pitched the five-inning shutout for North (4-0), allowing four hits and striking out six. Anthony and Madison Kubik each homered, and Kubik was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. For Mahtomedi (3-2), Olivia Van Hout was 2-for-3 with a double. Emily Lopez pitched four innings, yielding seven runs (five earned).

