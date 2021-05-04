Softball: No. 4 Bears drop 2 to No. 1 Stillwater

White Bear Lake was unbeaten in conference before journeying to Stillwater on Monday, and came home with two blemishes inflicted by the No. 1 ranked, unbeaten Ponies.
First, in the completion of a game tied 2-2 after seven innings on April 21, there were two scoreless innings Monday before Bear pitcher Madie Peterson gave up four runs in the top of the 10th on walks, a hit batter, throwing errors and one hit. Stillwater won 6-2.
Stillwater pitcher Allison Benning threw three scoreless innings to get that win, then fired six more scoreless innings in the regularly scheduled game and took a 6-0 lead into the seventh. The Bears finally got three runs off her (two unearned) in the seventh, with Annika Olsen delivering a two-run single. The Ponies completed the sweep 6-3.
Stillwater is 11-0 overall and 10-0 in the Suburban East Conference. The Bears, installed at No. 4 in the coaches top 10 this week, are 9-3 overall and 8-2 in the SEC, tied for second with Forest Lake.
The season opener April 21 at White Bear Lake was halted with the score tied after seven innings, due to a curfew imposed after the motorist shooting death incident in Brooklyn Center, and resumed Monday.
Benning threw a 10-inning no-hitter with seven walks and 19 strikeouts, giving up two unearned runs. Petersen went all 10 innings for the Bears, allowing 11 hits and nine walks, striking out six. Taylor Gray was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for Stillwater.
Even though the Bears were hitting around .350 as a team and averaging 8.7 runs per game, they could not get anything going against Benning until the seventh inning of the game and 10th inning of the evening. The 6-foot-1 right-hander, signed by University of Oregon, gave up just three hits and three walks, struck out eight, and crashed a solo home run herself.
Chloe Barber pitched for the Bears, giving up six hits and two walks, striking out seven. She hit a double in the first inning. Olsen had the other two hits.
