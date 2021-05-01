The Mahtomedi Zephyrs thumped South St. Paul 12-2 on Friday, led by Olivia Van Hout, who was 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBI’s and three runs; Claire Wirke, 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs and two RBI’s; and Tory Nelson, 2-for-2 with three RBI’s. Pitching for Mahtomedi (5-3) was Chloe Bromeland, allowing six hits and no walks, striking out three, in six innings. Erin Noel had a single, two walks and three runs. The Packers (1-5) had a brief 2-0 lead in the first.
Latest News
- Tennis: Mahtomedi repels Hill-Murray 7-0
- Girls lacrosse: Bears edge Raptors 10-8 for 5th in row
- Softball: Mahtomedi beats Packers 12-2
- Baseball: Mustangs top Woodbury 4-2 in 8th in duel of D-1 recruits
- Tennis: Bears get lineup sorted out, start season 5-3
- Boys golf: Zephyrs 2nd in MEC mid-conf.; 8th-grader medals
- Girls lacrosse: Haney, Cougars clip Elks 15-9
- Boys lacrosse: Centennial downs Elks 10-6
Most Popular
Articles
- Anti-Rush Line letters attract committee’s attention
- Construction of new elementary school in Hugo begins
- Playground fun coming to Shoreview Commons
- School district scores first permit approval
- Early 3M innovator called Dellwood home
- Lexington farmers market returns with new organizer
- Theater receives generous gift from Johnson & Johnson matriarch
- Ramsey County Sheriff says county manager attempting to defund law enforcement
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 2
-
May 3
-
May 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.