The Mahtomedi Zephyrs thumped South St. Paul 12-2 on Friday, led by Olivia Van Hout, who was 3-for-4 with a homer, three RBI’s and three runs; Claire Wirke, 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs and two RBI’s; and Tory Nelson, 2-for-2 with three RBI’s. Pitching for Mahtomedi (5-3) was Chloe Bromeland, allowing six hits and no walks, striking out three, in six innings. Erin Noel had a single, two walks and three runs. The Packers (1-5) had a brief 2-0 lead in the first.

