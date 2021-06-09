Softball: Mahtomedi advances to section finals

Mahtomedi rapped 19 hits and stayed alive in the Section 4AAA tournament with a 14-10 conquest of Hill-Murray on Tuesday evening.
The Zephyrs (12-11) advanced to the finals against St. Anthony Village (22-1), needing to topple the Huskies twice. SAV beat Mahtomedi 7-0 in the upper bracket semifinals. They’ll duel Thursday, 5 p.m., at Lexington Memorial Park, with a second game to follow if necessary.
Mahtomedi collected 16 singles and three doubles. Claire Wirka rapped four hits, Lily Johnson three, and Olivia VanHout, Morgan Marx, Allison Kosel, Victoria Nelson, and Emily Lopez two each. VanHout, Rylee Mogren and Johnson knocked in two runs each.
Elizabeth Dupey got the win in relief of Lopez. Evelyn Perkins was 3-for-4 with four RBI’s for the Pioneers.
