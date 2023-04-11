White Bear Lake has started the season 0-2 with two consecutive 3-0 losses to their top conference rivals. Forest Lake, with Avery Muellner pitching, blanked the Bears on Monday in the Bears’ home opener. The Bears lost to Stillwater 3-0 on Friday. Against Forest Lake, the Bears had just three hits while Muellner struck out 11 and walked none. Bears pitcher Chloe Barber struck out 11, allowing five hits, one walk and one earned run. Barber was 2-for-3 at the plate and Annika Olsen had the other hit. Sami Ernst had an RBI hit for the defending state champion Rangers, who were opening the season. 

