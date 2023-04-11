White Bear Lake has started the season 0-2 with two consecutive 3-0 losses to their top conference rivals. Forest Lake, with Avery Muellner pitching, blanked the Bears on Monday in the Bears’ home opener. The Bears lost to Stillwater 3-0 on Friday. Against Forest Lake, the Bears had just three hits while Muellner struck out 11 and walked none. Bears pitcher Chloe Barber struck out 11, allowing five hits, one walk and one earned run. Barber was 2-for-3 at the plate and Annika Olsen had the other hit. Sami Ernst had an RBI hit for the defending state champion Rangers, who were opening the season.
Latest News
- Softball: Forest Lake stymies Bears 3-0
- Softball: Champlin Park tips Cougars 7-5 in opener
- Softball: Stillwater stymies Bears in opener 3-0
- New City Council member has deep roots in North Oaks
- Kohli Real Estate Group believes in strong community, trust
- Intricate Easter egg decorations
- The Citizen: E-edition, April 6, 2023
- Remembering Vietnam 50 years later
Most Popular
Articles
- Playing hide and seek with library books
- Bears' state-of-the-art indoor track unveiled in meets last week
- Football coming to new stadium sooner than later
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Centerville Strong: ‘Growing city with thriving businesses’
- White Bear Lake Police Department swears in new officers
- Remembering Vietnam 50 years later
- Church celebrates 150th anniversary with change of ownership
- Caught in burglary, caught in whopper
- New City Council member has deep roots in North Oaks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 15
Online Poll
Winter: Love it or hate it?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.