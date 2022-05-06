East Ridge toppled White Bear Lake 7-4 on 11 innings on Wednesday, knocking the Bears out of a first-place tie in the Suburban East.
Kylee Kohout smacked a two-run double in the top of the 11th for the Raptors.
Chloe Barber pitched all 11 innings for the Bears, striking out 18, giving up seven hits, six walks and seven earned runs.
Braylin Pantila went the distance for East Ridge, giving up 12 hits and five walk.
Jordyn Meyer was 3-for-6 with a two-run homer and a double for the Bears. Maddy Belisle was 3-for-5 and Addie Bachmeier 2-for-3.
The Bears tied the score 4-4 in the seven on a bases-loaded walk to Bachmeier.
Pantilla was able to hold Barber, one of the metro area’s top hitters, to one hit, an RBI double, in six trips.
Stillwater is 10-1, Forest Lake 9-2, the Bears 8-2 and East Ridge 7-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.