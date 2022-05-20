White Bear Lake finished the regular season on not one but two high notes on Thursday.
The No. 4 ranked Bears held off No. 10 Maple Grove 6-4 at home to finish the schedule with an 17-2 record.
And the Bears found out shortly afterward that they were Suburban East Conference champions by themselves, due to Stillwater losing its SEC finale to Forest Lake 4-0 Thursday.
The Bears were 16-2 in the SEC, with Stillwater and Forest Lake each 15-3.
Against Maple Grove, most of the scoring took place in an eventful first inning.
The Crimson loaded the bases with nobody out against Bears ace Chloe Barber on a hit-by-pitch, error and single. They got one run home on a nice bunt by Cassie St. Pierre, and another on a nubber on which Barber threw out the batter at first base.
Barber left bases loaded with her third strikeout of the inning — then quickly erased the Crimson’s 2-0 lead with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first, her 13th of the season.
The Bears’ first five batters got aboard on a Heidi Barber walk, Annika Olsen’s single, Chloe’s homer, and singles by Jordyn Meyer and Addie Bachmeier, and all five scored for a 5-2 lead, off Crimson starter Samantha Gustafson. Meyer scored on the front of a double steal. Steph Larson drove home Bachmeier with a single.
Barber, throwing 128 pitches in her fourth game in four days, struck out 13 but gave up two more runs, in the fifth and sixth, closing the gap to 5-4.
The Bears, stymied after the first inning, got a much-needed insurance run in the last of the sixth against reliever Maddie Whilm. Larson lined a single, went to third when Clara Griebel socked a long double to right-center (on which two outfielders collided, but continued to play) and wound up scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Chloe Barber.
The Bears will start Section 4AAAA on Tuesday.
