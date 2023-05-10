White Bear Lake scored six runs in the first inning against No. 2 ranked Stillwater on Tuesday and handed the Ponies just their second loss of the season 7-1, at home.
The Bears (9-4) were blanked 3-0 by Stillwater (13-2) in the season opener, but the conference-leading Ponies didn’t start their ace pitcher this time. “They threw three pitchers that we have never seen,” Bear coach Jill Leverty said.
The Bears first six players got hits, with Chloe Barber slamming a three-run homer, after which Abby Taylor singled home two runs and Emma Larson singled home the sixth run. Autumn Lund singled home the final run in the seventh.
Chloe Barber, staked to the big early lead, shut down the Ponies, striking out 13 batters.
The Bears avenged two earlier losses this week. They beat Park 2-1 on Monday, after losing to them 2-0 last week.
“The girls have been very locked in, and have a much better approach at the plate,” Leverty said. “Our defense has been making key plays as well.
“They knew the weight that these two games held and they came prepared and ready to compete.”
In the Suburban East, Stillwater is 12-2, Park 11-2, Forest Lake 9-3, White Bear Lake 9-4, and Cretin-Derham Hall 7-5 for the top five slots among nine teams.
