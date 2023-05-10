White Bear Lake scored six runs in the first inning against No. 2 ranked Stillwater on Tuesday and handed the Ponies just their second loss of the season 7-1, at home.

The Bears (9-4) were blanked 3-0 by Stillwater (13-2) in the season opener, but the conference-leading Ponies didn’t start their ace pitcher this time. “They threw three pitchers that we have never seen,” Bear coach Jill Leverty said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.