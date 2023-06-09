White Bear Lake reached the state semifinals for the second straight season with a 7-0 conquest of St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 4A first round Thursday morning.
Then the roof fell in. A supremely-talented, undefeated Rosemount team, reputed to have Division I recruits at almost every position, smacked the Bears 10-0 in six innings, snapping their 17-game win streak, in the semifinals.
“A very good and stacked Rosemount team. We stayed in and kept competing but came up short,” coach Jill Leverty said.
Action concludes Friday at Caswell Park in North Mankato with the Bears (21-5) taking on Maple Grove (22-3) for third place at 11 a.m., followed by Rosemount (25-0) vs. defending champion Forest Lake (22-3) for the championship at 1 p.m.
Bears 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0
The Bears paraded six runs across the plat in the first inning, highlighted by doubles by Annika Olsen, Chloe Barber and Autumn Lund. Knight starter Ella Louto was pulled without recording an out. The Bears made it 7-0 on a homer by Chloe Barber in the second inning.
“We hit the ball well. We had fun,” Leverty said.
That would be all the scoring. Chloe Barber spaced out four hits and five walks, striking out seven, in notching her 11th shutout of the season. Knight reliever Kendra Behrens held the Bears to three runs (one earned) in six frames, and none after the second inning.
The Bears had 10 hits, including two each by Annika Olsen, Heidi Barber and Chloe Barber.
STMA lost in the consolation round to Hopkins and finished 21-5.
Chloe Barber entered this game having yielded just one run (unearned) in her last 61 innings, but the Bear senior ace was rocked by the star-studded Irish for three home runs, 13 hits and ten runs (nine earned) in six innings. She walked three and struck out seven.
Meanwhile, Rosemount’s Gophers recruit Jesse Snippes limited the Bears to three singles and one walk, striking out eight.
The right-handed Snippes also gave Rosemount a quick 2-0 lead with an opposite-field homer in the first inning.
Paige Zender drove home four runs, the first two with a bloop single just inside the foul line in the third, and the last two with a tremendous home run to left field in the sixth. She has 14 of their 33 homers.
Kayla Bartol followed that blast with another homer to left, giving Rosemount its 10-run lead.
Heidi Barber drilled two of the Bears three hits. Autumn Lund had the other.
The Bears fielded well. Right-fielder Clara Riebel caught a fly ball and threw out a runner at home for an inning-ending double play. Shortstop Annika Olsen made a diving stop off a hard-hit ball and forced a runner at third.
Rosemount was 24-1 and state champion two years ago, then went 21-4 last year and was ranked first, but got lost two of three in the section to an 18-9 East Ridge team and didn’t reach state. With most of the same players back, the Irish have made sure they’re ready for everyone this season.
Rosemount has outscored six section and state opponents 52-7. Only East Ridge was able to get to Snippes a little, losing 10-5 in the section finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.