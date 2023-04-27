White Bear Lake blanked Mounds View for the second straight day, 9-0 on Wednesday at Rice Creek Park, after  beating the Mustangs 11-0 at home Tuesday. Autumn Lund belted a three-run homer in the first inning. Chloe Barber followed with a two-run shot in the second inning. Barber and Emma Larson combined for the shutout. Barber allowed no hits and one walk in four innings, striking out eight. Larson threw the last three frames, allowing three hits. Annika Olsen went 3-for-4.

