White Bear Lake beat Mounds View 6-3 in their opener Wednesday with Chloe Barber pitching six no-hit innings, striking out 12. She walked nine batters and allowed three runs. Madie Peterson pitched the other inning of the combined no-hitter and struck out two. Mik Stowe, Annika Olsen, Lizzie Nelson, and Heidi Barber socked two hits each. Stowe, Olsen and Petersen each knocked into runs.
