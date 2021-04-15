White Bear Lake beat Mounds View 6-3 in their opener Wednesday with Chloe Barber pitching six no-hit innings, striking out 12. She walked nine batters and allowed three runs. Madie Peterson pitched the other inning of the combined no-hitter and struck out two. Mik Stowe, Annika Olsen, Lizzie Nelson, and Heidi Barber socked two hits each. Stowe, Olsen and Petersen each knocked into runs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.