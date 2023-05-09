White Bear Lake edged Park of Cottage Grove 2-1 at home Monday, squaring accounts with the Wolfpack, to whom they lost 2-0 five days earlier. Autumn Lund hit a solo home run for the Bears (8-4), while Maddy Belisle went 2-for-3 and knocked in the other run. Chloe Barber gave up just four hits and one walk while striking out 10. She gave up the run in the final inning. Stella Fritsche, who threw an eight-inning shutout of the Bears last week, pitched the first four innings, allowing one run, taking the loss.
P
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.