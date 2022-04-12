White Bear Lake has won its first two games of 2020.
The Bears blanked Mounds View 5-0 at home Thursday as Chloe Barber fired a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts and four walks, and clubbed a two-run homer. Addie Bachmeier was 2-for-3 (run, RBI) and Autumn Lund 1-for-2 (two RBI’s).
The Bears downed East Ridge 7-1 there Monday. Barber tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts. Jordyn Meyer was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. Annika Olsen was 1-for-2 (three walks, two RBI’s), Maddy Belisle 2-for-3 (two runs), and Clara Griebel 1-for-3 (two runs).
