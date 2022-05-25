Top-seeded White Bear Lake fended off North St. Paul 3-0 in the second round of Section 4AAAA on Tuesday, setting up a duel with No. 2 Stillwater after a six-day break.
Bear pitcher Chloe Barber took a no-hitter into the seventh when she gave up a single to Quinn Kirchoff. She got 19 of 21 outs via strikeout. North loaded the bases in the sixth on two Bear infield throwing errors and a walk, but Barber got a strikeout for the third out.
The Bears (19-2), who beat St. Paul Central 10-0 in the first round, and the Ponies (19-3), who’ve defeated Roseville 12-1 and Mounds View 10-0, will duel Tuesday, May 31, 4:30 p.m., at McKnight Fields, where all the action is being held. The winner will be the last unbeaten in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
Against North, Heidi Barber socked a two-run home run for the Bears in the second inning. Jordyn Meyer singled home a run in the first. North’s second pitcher, Maddy Anthony, blanked the Bears over the last five innings, helped by two line-drive double plays, keeping the game close.
