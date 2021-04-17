White Bear Lake clipped Cretin-Derham Hall 2-1 at home Friday, capping a successful first week with a 2-0 record. Pitching a combined one-hitter were Madie Peterson (4 1/3 innings, one hit, one run, six strikeouts) and Chloe Barber (2 2/3 innings, two strikeouts). RBI’s were delivered by Heidi Barber (double) and Abby Sanrock (sacrifice fly).
Latest News
- Softball: Bears stymie Cretin-DH 2-1
- Softball: Cougars nip Champlin 1-0 in opener
- Girls lacrosse: Mahtomedi tops Bears 10-4 in opener
- Baseball: Rogers fans 13 as Mustangs top Irondale 2-1 for first win
- Boys basketball: Bears’ Raheem, Janicki are all-SEC again
- Tennis: Zephyrs lose to Edina 7-0, beat South St. Paul 7-0
- Baseball: Mustangs lose opener to Roseville 6-4
- Softball: Bears top Mounds View 6-3 in opener
Most Popular
Articles
- Anoka County has several projects on docket for 2021
- End of era for Kohler Mix family
- Not your average cup of joe
- Racist messages prompt high school walkout in solidarity with Black students
- Habitat for Humanity store celebrates Earth Day
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Theater receives generous gift from Johnson & Johnson matriarch
- Giant chicken crosses state lines
- Boys basketball: Bears’ Raheem, Janicki are all-SEC again
- North + South = One expansive high school
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.