White Bear Lake clipped Cretin-Derham Hall 2-1 at home Friday, capping a successful first week with a 2-0 record. Pitching a combined one-hitter were Madie Peterson (4 1/3 innings, one hit, one run, six strikeouts) and Chloe Barber (2 2/3 innings, two strikeouts). RBI’s were delivered by Heidi Barber (double) and Abby Sanrock (sacrifice fly).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.