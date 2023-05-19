White Bear Lake closed the regular season with a 3-0 victory over Blaine at home on Thursday. The Bears head into Section 4AAAA starting Thursday with a 16-4 record, 12 straight wins, and ranked No. 6 in the state. Chloe Barber hurled her third shutout in four days, a four-hitter with five walks and 14 strikeouts, and knocked in the last two runs. The Bears and Blaine (10-8) were scoreless until Clara Griebel belted a solo home run in the last of the fifth. Annika Olsen led off the sixth with a single, followed by back-to-back doubles by Heidi Barber and Chloe Barber for two insurance runs. 

