Belting their first two home runs of the season, the White Bear Lake Bears (4-2) defeated Mounds View 11-0 in five innings Tuesday at home. Maddie Belisle swatted a towering three-run homer and Chloe Barber added a line-drive, two-run shot for the Bears, who had 25 homers last season but none in their first five outings this year. Barber threw her third shutout of the season. Heidi Barber socked two doubles and scored twice. Belisle also had an RBI single, totaling four RBI’s.

