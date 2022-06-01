The lone run scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, and Chloe Barber pitched her 11th, and most important, shutout of the season, as White Bear Lake tripped Stillwater 1-0 Tuesday in the Section 4AAAA playoffs.
The victory puts the Bears (20-2) in the drivers seat for a state berth. On Thursday, they will have two chances to beat Stillwater once, beginning 4:30 p.m. as action continues at McKnight Fields. Stillwater (20-4) stayed alive with a 7-0 win over North St. Paul after losing to the Bears.
Barber allowed just two singles while striking out nine, but encountered some “control issues” in the harrowing seventh inning. Stillwater ace Kierra Murphy allowed just four hits and three walks, striking out 10. Each pitcher worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.
Barber and Bear coach Kaity Wightman praised Murphy as very difficult to hit, excellent at locating pitches. Barber and Murphy are both outstanding hitters as well, but neither got a safety against the other Tuesday.
Asked if it was the biggest game she’s ever pitched, Barber shrugged, “One of them, I guess. It’s right up there.” She just pitches them, she doesn’t rank them. She said she enjoys having the ball when the pressure is on.
In the first inning, Heidi Barber walked, sped to third on Annika Olsen’s sac bunt when no one was overing third, and Chloe Barber also walked. Sydney Schwartz entered as a courtesy runner for Chloe and stole second base uncontested.
Chloe tried to score but was out at the plate when Murphy fielded a come-backer from Jordyn Meyer. However, Schwartz took third on that play and scored easily when Murphy uncorked a wild pitch. That would be the only run in a windy and slightly chilly late afternoon game.
Stillwater’s two hardest-hit balls went for outs as Olsen at second base dived to snag one of them and the other went right at Clara Griebel in right field.
The Bears’ first three hits were singles by Heidi Barber and Madde Belisle and a double by Olsen, looped over third base.
In the seventh, Meyer ripped a double over the left-fielder with one out. An infield error and a walk loaded the bases but Murphy induced a little pop-up that she caught for the third out.
In the bottom of the seventh, Barber hit the leadoff batter on the foot, got a strikeout (on a third-strike bunt foul ball), walked a batter, then hit another batter on the hand while she tried to bunt. Bases loaded, one out.
Barber got a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch for the second out. The Bears were lucky on that one as the batter chased a pitch several inches outside the plate. The final out came on grounder snagged by Autumn Lund at third base for a force out.
“Interesting game,” understated Wightman.
White Bear Lake on Thursday will be seeking its first state trip since 2002. Stillwater, a five-time state champion, has won the last three section crowns.
A year ago, when the Bears had a breakout season, going 17-7, they were 0-3 against Stillwater. They lost to again the Ponies 11-2 early this season. But they have now beaten the perennial power two straight, including 2-1 in conference play.
