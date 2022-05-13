White Bear Lake rolled past Forest Lake 7-2 in a duel of top-five-ranked teams Thursday at home, closing a stellar week with four conference wins in three days.
Chloe Barber clubbed two home runs, both hit the opposite way over the right-field fence, and came within one out of pitching a shutout. Barber had six homers in the four wins this week and 10 overall.
Barber and Jordyn Meyer homered back-to-back to start the fourth inning, off Ranger starter Avery Muellner, breaking a 0-0 tie. Meyer was hit by pitch on the knee, but after the umpire ruled she hadn’t tried to get out of the way, she blasted the next pitch over the center field fence for her sixth homer.
Addie Bachmeier, Maddy Belisle and Abby Taylor followed with line-drive singles, Taylor’s hit driving Bachmeier home. That knocked out Mueller. Hannah Tong relieved and prevented further damage, striking out two batters and retiring Heidi Barber on a line drive to the center fielder.
The Bears got to Wong with RBI singles from Bachmeier and Taylor in the fifth inning, and a two-run homer by Barber in the sixth, just inside the right-field line.
Bachmeier was 2-for-2, Taylor 2-for-4 and Maddy Belisle 2-for-4.
Barber, who threw 164 pitches (95 strikes) in her third complete game of the week, was nicked for six hits and five walks, but left 10 Rangers on base.
With two outs in the seventh, Bailey Thomas ripped a two-run double down the left-field line to get the Rangers on the board. Barber closed the game with her 13th strikeout.
The Bears hold second place in the Suburban East Conference. Stillwater is 13-1, the Bears 13-2 and Forest Lake 12-3. The Bears have three SEC games left.
