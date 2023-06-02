White Bear Lake is headed back to the state softball tournament after Chloe Barber and Annika Olsen sparked a 3-1 win over North St. Paul in the Section 4AAAA finals on Thursday evening.
With two chances to win once, the Bears wrapped up the section title as Barber threw a one-hitter and out dueled the Polars’ stellar sophomore Maddie Anthony for the second time in the tournament, while Olsen rapped two hits and twice sped home to score runs on close plays.
The No. 6 ranked Bears take a 20-4 record with 16 straight wins into the state tournament after getting past No. 3 Stillwater and No. 5 North in a formidable section tournament at McKnight Fields. North finished 20-3; they were 20-1 against everyone else and knocked out Stillwater 8-5 in the semifinals.
“We had to come prepared, for sure,” said coach Jill Leverty about the section gauntlet that included a 12-inning, 1-0 win over Anthony and North last Wednesday, a surprising 11-0 rout of Stillwater on Tuesday and another grinding win over the Polars on Thursday.
“Three top-ten teams — that makes it even more special,” agreed catcher Heidi Barber.
White Bear Lake, with most of the lineup back from a team that reached the state semifinals last year, started the season 4-4 but have not lost since.
“This is huge, because of the rough start we had,” said Chloe Barber. “Especially after we had back to back losses (to Forest Lake and Park). That was a reality check for us.”
In the finals Thursday, both pitchers were outstanding again, each not giving up an earned run. The Bears had one miscue and the Polars made three costly fielding mistakes.
“They had to play three games in a row,” said Chloe Barber about the the Polars coming out of the losers bracket, “so we were a lot more fresh.”
North’s Anna Mishler led off the game with a bunt single. Two walks by Barber loaded the base with one out. Barber was one strike away from getting out of the jam when the Polars ran a base-runnning play and the Bears had a throwing error to home that let the run score — ending a 49-inning scoreless streak by Barber.
Barber permitted no more hits, just one more walk, and struck out 10 Polars. Meanwhile, Anthony, not quite as dominant as she was in the 12-inning game, gave up six hits and three walks (two of those intentional to Chloe Barber) and struck out five.
Asked what was tough about Anthony, Heidi Barber (who had two hits) assessed: “She just spins it (the ball) so well. The Stillwater pitcher do that, too, but they don’t throw as hard as her.”
Asked to assess her own pitcher, her sister, the Bears’ catcher smiled, “One run (allowed) in the whole section tournament. Pretty good! She was always on the plate and gave our defense a chance to make plays.”
Olsen drilled a double to left-center in the third, and, with bases loaded and one out, dashed home just ahead of the throw on a short, pop-up sacrifice fly by Autumn Lund to the center fielder. That inning was kept alive by the North catcher dropping a third strike on Heidi Barber.
In the fifth, Olsen laced an opposite field single to lead off, and came around to score as North booted a pair of grounders. With two outs, Maddie Belisle, who had struck out twice, this time got the bat on the ball for a bouncer to the shortstop. The ball glanced off her glove. Olsen churned around third, Leverty waving her home. “It was a 3-2 count and they were running with the pitch,” Leverty said about the gamble. North made a good throw to the plate but Olsen sailed in a split-second ahead of it.
The Bears then added an insurance run as Abby Taylor singled to center to score pinch runner Sydney Schwartz.
The state tournament will be held Thursday and Friday at North Mankato. Other Class 4A qualifiers are Shakopee, Hopkins, Farmington, St. Michael-Albertville, Forest Lake, and Maple Grove. Top-ranked, unbeaten Rosemount faces East Ridge in the 3AAAA finals Friday.
