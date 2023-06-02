White Bear Lake is headed back to the state softball tournament after Chloe Barber and Annika Olsen sparked a 3-1 win over North St. Paul in the Section 4AAAA finals on Thursday evening.

With two chances to win once, the Bears wrapped up the section title as Barber threw a one-hitter and out dueled the Polars’ stellar sophomore Maddie Anthony for the second time in the tournament, while Olsen rapped two hits and twice sped home to score runs on close plays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.