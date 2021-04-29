Two big swings by Chloe Barber, strong relief pitching by Madie Petersen and a clutch blast by Jordyn Meyer lifted White Bear Lake to a 5-4, eight-inning win over Park at home Wednesday.
The Bears (8-1) had to come from behind for the first time this season and did so twice to foil an upset bid by the Wolfpack (2-5).
Barber pitched the first three innings, giving up a two-run homer and a long two-run double, as the Bears fell behind 4-0.
Barber made up for the by clubbing a home run with bases loaded in the third inning, on a 3-2 pitch, her fourth circuit clout of the season.
Petersen took over in the circle and gave up one run in five innings to nab the win, allowing two hits and two walks, striking out six. Park got both those hits in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead.
Meyer tied the score in the last of the seventh, crushing a double to deep right center with two runners aboard and one out. It would have knocked in both runs but the runner on first had to wait to see if Park’s excellent right fielder would make the catch.
Barber won it in the last of the eighth with an opposite-field blast over right fielder, with runners at first and third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.