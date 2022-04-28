Four days after getting ten-runned by Stillwater, the White Bear Lake Bears toppled the No. 1 ranked Ponies 2-1, in dramatic fashion, with Claire Griebel knocking in two runs in the last of the seventh, at home Wednesday.
That was the first loss for Stillwater and left a three-way tie atop the Suburban East Conference between the Ponies, No. 6 Forest Lake and the No. 10 Bears, all with a 5-1 record.
Stillwater drubbed the Bears 11-1 in five innings on Friday, but the rematch Tuesday, with each team’s ace again on the mound, was scoreless through five innings.
Bear right-hander Chloe Barber gave up a home run to Gaby Favor in the sixth, but that was all as she finished with a three-hitter and 10 strikeouts. Stillwater’s Kiera Meyer took a two-hit shutout into the seventh, when her own throwing error proved costly.
Jordan Meyer lined a leadoff single. Pinch-hitter Lily Glendenning laid down a bunt that was fielded by Meyer, but she threw wide to first base, putting runners at first and third. The Ponies had their outfield playing shallow, and after Meyer got her ninth strikeout, Griebel lifted a fly ball over the drawn-in right fielder and both runners scored.
The Bears snapped an eight-game losing streak against Stillwater. During the Bears’ breakout season last year, they were 14-4 overall and 0-3 against the Ponies.
