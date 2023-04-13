Chloe Barber hurled a nine-inning no-hit shutout and her sister Heidi knocked in the game-winner as the Bears (1-2) edged East Ridge 1-0 on Wednesday at home. Barber struck out 21 batters and walked two. East Ridge’s pitcher, Digest (no first name provided), blanked the Bears until the ninth, when Annika Olsen led off with a single to right field, Chloe Barber walked, and Heidi Barber singled to left field, driving home Olsen. Autumn Lund was 2-for-3, Olsen 2-for-4 and Heidi Barber 2-for-5. The run in the ninth inning ended a string of 31 scoreless innings, and four straight losses, for the Bears, counting the their last two games at the state tournament last year and first three games this year.
Softball: Bears nip East Ridge 1-0 on nine-inning no-hitter
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Softball: Bears nip East Ridge 1-0 on nine-inning no-hitter
- Baseball: Mustangs beat Bears 4-1 to open season
- Cougar winter sports honors announced
- Bear winter sports team honors listed
- Mustang basketball, hockey honors listed
- Awards, leaders listed for 31-1 Mustang wrestlers
- Boys basketball: Honors, leaders listed for Bears’s state tourney team
- Baseball: Bears lose opener to Mounds View 4-1
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Hockey association sues former gambling manager
- Whistleblowers may have been catalyst to lawsuit
- Playing hide and seek with library books
- Mounds View High School presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
- City looking to develop vacant parcel on Hwy. 96
- Football coming to new stadium sooner than later
- Taste of Shoreview: A food fest and community fundraiser
- Robotics team on its way to world championship
- 5K run/walk to honor Shoreview avid runner
- Bears' state-of-the-art indoor track unveiled in meets last week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 19
Online Poll
Winter: Love it or hate it?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.