Chloe

Chloe Barber, shown here in a previous game, threw nine no-hit innings with 21 strikeouts against East Ridge.

 Bruce Strand

Chloe Barber hurled a nine-inning no-hit shutout and her sister Heidi knocked in the game-winner as the Bears (1-2) edged East Ridge 1-0 on Wednesday at home. Barber struck out 21 batters and walked two. East Ridge’s pitcher, Digest (no first name provided), blanked the Bears until the ninth, when Annika Olsen led off with a single to right field, Chloe Barber walked, and Heidi Barber singled to left field, driving home Olsen. Autumn Lund was 2-for-3, Olsen 2-for-4 and Heidi Barber 2-for-5. The run in the ninth inning ended a string of 31 scoreless innings, and four straight losses, for the Bears, counting the their last two games at the state tournament last year and first three games this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.