Softball: Bears lose to Raptors in 10th; blank Roseville 12-0

White Bear Lake’s No. 5 ranked softball team lost a 10-inning game to East Ridge on Monday and got back in the win column against Roseville Area on Wednesday.
East Ridge nipped the Bears 2-1 as Braylin Pantilla prevailed in a 10-inning pitchers duel over Madie Petersen of the Bears. Pantilla held the Bears to four hits and struck out 10. Petersen gave up seven hits and five walks, and struck out 12. Mik Stowe had two of the Bears’ four hits.
Avery Wukawitz belted a solo home run off Petersen in the last of the fifth. Petersen singled to drive home the tying run in the sixth. The Raptors (10-5) got the game-winner on an RBI single by Magdalene Dugas with one out in the 10th.
The Bears had beaten East Ridge 5-0 on a no-hitter by Chloe Barber on April 19.
Barber got another no-hitter, albeit one shortened to five innings, in a 12-0 win over Roseville Area (0-14) at home on Wednesday. She walked two batters in the first inning but retired everyone after that and struck out 12.
Barber also socked her eighth home run of the season, a solo shot. Mik Stowe knocked in three runs with a pair of two-out singles. Jordyn Meyer was 2-for-3 and scored twice. Annika Olsen had a single and two walks, and scored three runs.
