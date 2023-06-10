White Bear Lake finished fourth at the state softball tournament for the second straight year with a loss to Maple Grove, 2-0, in the Class 4A third-place game Friday in North Mankato.
Maple Grove’s Madde Whilm out dueled the Bears’ Chloe Barber in a matchup of senior pitching aces wrapping up glittering careers. Whilm limited the Bears to two hits and two walks and stuck out eight. Barber gave up five hits, five walks and two runs (one earned) and struck out 11.
Lauren Beissel notched a double, two singles and a walk for the Crimson. Nobody else in the game had more than one hit. The Bears’ hits were a double by Emma Larson and a single by Clara Griebel.
The Bears opened with a 7-0 win over St. Michael-Albertville at state, then got shut out twice. Rosemount thumped the Bears 10-0 in the semifinals on the way to an undefeated championship season. Those games took place Thursday. The Irish beat Forest Lake 6-1 in the finals Saturday.
The Bears, who had won 17 straight games before the loss to Rosemount, finished 21-6.
A year ago, the Bears beat Lakeville South, then lost to Forest Lake and Hopkins at state.
