Chloe

Chloe Barber, Bears ace hurler for three years, lost her prep finale to Maple Grove e 2-0 Friday. She's shown above during the Bears' opening win over St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday.

 Brennan Schachtner

White Bear Lake finished fourth at the state softball tournament for the second straight year with a loss to Maple Grove, 2-0, in the Class 4A third-place game Friday in North Mankato.

Maple Grove’s Madde Whilm out dueled the Bears’ Chloe Barber in a matchup of senior pitching aces wrapping up glittering careers. Whilm limited the Bears to two hits and two walks and stuck out eight. Barber gave up five hits, five walks and two runs (one earned) and struck out 11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.