White Bear Lake slugged four home runs and tallied 18 runs into two games but had a battle all the way against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday evening. The Bears fended off Raiders 9-6 and 9-7, needing three home plate throw-outs to win the nightcap, in St. Paul.
The Bears are 11-4, and the Raiders 4-11.
In game one, Chloe Barber smashed a three-run home run over CDH’s 25-foot-high left field fence, Heidi Barber belted a two-run shot to center field and Clara Griebel added a solo homer to center.
Chloe Barber pitched the distance, striking out 14 but walking nine, allowing five hits. The Bears led 7-0 before CDH used three well-placed bunts and three walks to score three runs in the fourth. The Bears were one out away from a 9-3 win in the seventh when a two-out error kept the inning alive. Brooke Nesdahl belted a three-run homer to close the gap.
The Bears had 11 hits off Nesdahl. Annika Olsen was 2-for-3 (three runs), Heidi Barber 2-for-3 (three RBIs), and Maddie Pearson 2-for-4 (RBI).
In game two, Abby Taylor slammed a bases-loaded homer in the first inning and the Bears led 5-0 after two. Emma Larson, junior lefty, starting for the Bears, was rocked for seven hits in the third, including a two-run homer by Hannah Yeager, and tied the score 5-5. Center fielder Maddie Belisle threw out a runner at the plate.
The Bears regained a 7-5 lead on back-to-back RBI doubles, both off the fence, by Heidi and Chloe Barber, and held the lead.
Kayla Anderson tripled home a run off Larson in the fifth, then tried to score on a wild pitch but catcher Heidi Barber hustled to the backstop and threw to Larson to get Anderson on a close play.
In the seventh, with Chloe Barber back in, CDH loaded the bases on a hit and two walks. With one out, Camile Castro drilled a single to left to score one run, but Larson, now in left field, threw out the second runner trying to score. Autumn Lund then snagged a bouncer and forced a runner at third for the final out.
Larson was nicked for 12 hits, but no walks, striking out three, allowing six runs in five innings, to get the win, with a save from Barber, who struck out four in in two innings.
The Bears had 13 hits off three Raider pitchers. Olsen was 2-for-4 (two runs), Heidi Barber 3-for-4 (double, three RBIs), Chloe Barber 1-for-2 (double, RBI), Taylor 2-for-4 (homer, four RBIs), and Larson 2-for-3 (RBI).
