White Bear Lake slugged four home runs and tallied 18 runs into two games but had a battle all the way against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday evening. The Bears fended off Raiders 9-6 and 9-7, needing three home plate throw-outs to win the nightcap, in St. Paul.

The Bears are 11-4, and the Raiders 4-11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.