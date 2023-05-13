White Bear Lake belted three home runs on the way to picking up their seventh straight win, over Irondale 5-1, on Friday on the Knights’ diamond. Chloe Barber was 3-for-3 with a solo homer, double and two RBI’s, while pitching a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk. Autumn Lund was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and Heidi Barber 2-for-4 with a solo homer. The Barber sisters homered back-to-back. Chloe Barber has seven homers, and Lund and Heidi Barber four each. Emma Larson was 3-for-4 with a double. This was the fifth win in five days for the Bears (12-4).
Latest News
- Softball: Bears hit 3 HR's, best Irondale for 7th in row
- Girls track: White Bear places 3rd in section true team
- Boys track: Bears 3rd at section true- team
- Tennis: Cougars lose to Roseville 4-3, end regular season 10-2
- Tennis: Bears lose conference finale to Stillwater 5-2
- Baseball: Centennial trips Armstrong 5-3
- Softball: Bears hold off Cretin-DH twice, 9-6 and 9-7
- Tennis: Bears top Cretin-DH 7-0
Most Popular
Articles
- Former gambling manager plays discrimination card
- My first Mother’s Day
- White Bear Lake Area Teacher of the Year: ‘Greatest profession in the world’
- Matt's Basement brings nostalgia and vintage games to Stillwater
- Admiral cruiser returning to White Bear Lake
- Nominate your favorites for ‘Best Of’ Contest
- Blaine family overwhelmed by support
- Find perfect fit at one-stop shop for men’s clothing
- Council tables approval on proposed trail along Victoria Street
- Boys golf: Bears 3rd of 22 in Border Battle, 2nd in SEC meet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
May 13
-
May 13
-
May 14
-
May 14
-
May 15
-
May 15
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.