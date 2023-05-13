White Bear Lake belted three home runs on the way to picking up their seventh straight win, over Irondale 5-1, on Friday on the Knights’ diamond. Chloe Barber was 3-for-3 with a solo homer, double and two RBI’s, while pitching a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk. Autumn Lund was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and Heidi Barber 2-for-4 with a solo homer. The Barber sisters homered  back-to-back. Chloe Barber has seven homers, and Lund and Heidi Barber four each. Emma Larson was 3-for-4 with a double. This was the fifth win in five days for the Bears (12-4). 

