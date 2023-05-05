White Bear Lake smacked 13 hits, including two home runs, and defeated East Ridge 9-2 on Wednesday in Woodbury. Chloe Barber blasted a bases-loaded homer and finished 2-for-4 with five RBI’s. Autumn Lund belted a two-run homer and finished 2-for-4. Heidi Barber was 2-for-3 (RBI, two walks) and Annika Olsen 2-for-2 (two walks, two runs). Chloe Barber threw four shutout inning with five strikeouts. Emma Larson finished, allowing two unearned runs and five hits. The Bears improved to 6-4. East Ridge is 2-7.

