Chloe Barber threw a five-inning perfect game while she and Maddie Belisle homered, leading White Bear Lake (4-2) to an 11-0 win over Mounds View at home on Tuesday. Barber had nine strikeouts in her third no-hitter this year and 13th in her career. Belisle’s towering three-run homer and Barber’s line-drive two-run homer were the Bears’ first two round-trippers of the season in their sixth game. The Bears had 25 homers last year. Heidi Barber socked two doubles and scored twice and added a sacrifice fly Belisle also had an RBI single, totaling four RBI’s. Abby Taylor was 3-for-3.

