Chloe Barber fired her fifth no-hitter of the year and socked two more homes, and Jordyn Meyer hit a grand slam, as White Bear Lake rolled to 11-0 and 13-3 wins at Irondale on Wednesday.
Barber hit the strike zone on 57 of 74 pitches in a six-hitting no-hitter with 17 strikeouts and no walks in game one. The junior right-hander was 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and three-run homer, giving her eight for the season.
Abby Taylor was 3-for-4 as the Bears collected 13 hits. Lily Glendenning had a single and two RBIs. Notching a hit and RBI each were Annika Olse, Maddy Belisle, Meyer, and Addie Bachmeier.
Steph Larson pitched the second game, allowing nine hits and three walks, striking out seven, for her second complete-game win.
Barber was intentionally walked twice, each time loading the bases for cleanup hitter Meyer. On the second time that happened, Meyer, a six-foot junior, clubbed a 3-2 pitch over the left field fence, her fifth homer.
Heidi Barber was 2-for-4 (double, two RBI’s, two runs) and Olsen 2-for-4 (two runs). Delivering one hit and one RBI each were Bachmeier, Belisle, Sydney Schwartz, and Taylor.
The Bears are 12-2 and Irondale 4-11. In the Suburban East, Stillwater is 12-1, and the Bears and Forest Lake each 12-2. The Bears are scheduled to host Forest Lake on Thursday.
