White Bear Lake is state-tournament bound in softball for the first time since 2002 after a pair of harrowing battles with Stillwater in the Section 4AAAA finals on Thursday.
The Bears, with two chances to beat the Ponies once, came within one out of a 2-1 win in the first game but wound up losing 6-4 in nine innings. In the second game, the Bears took an early 5-1 lead and held on for a 6-5 victory, at McKnight Fields.
“Four of our five games with Stillwater have been super close, always back and forth, with so many emotions flying around,” coach Kaity Wightman said. “I am so super proud of the girls for hanging in there.”
The Bears (21-3) advanced to the Class 4A state tournament June 9-10 in Mankato. Stillwater, which had won the last three section titles, finished 21-5.
“First time for us in 20 years,” said Bear senior Steph Larson, hearkening to her school’s last state trip, before any of them were born. About the disappointment of losing the first game Thursday, she said, “We just looked at it as another game to play. To try to play well — and have fun playing.”
“I think it put some fire in us for the next game,” said senior shortstop Jordyn Meyer. The whole experience Thursday “was really intense,” she said. “It feels so good. This team has worked so hard.”
These two Suburban East Conference rivals, both ranked in the top four in the state, split in conference play with Stillwater winning 11-2 early and the Bears winning 2-1 in the rematch. In the sectional, the Bears won 1-0 in the third round, setting up the grueling finals.
Pitching all 16 innings were aces Chloe Barber of the Bear and Kiera Murphy of the Ponies. Each was dominant for the first six innings of the day before fatigue and the strong hitters on each team led to more runs than each is accustomed to allowing.
“She was gassed, but she was still bringing heat,” said Bear catcher Heidi Barber about her sister and battery mate. “The (umpire’s) strike zone was tight. And Stillwater has good hitters.”
Annika Olsen, junior second baseman, also the setter on the volleyball team that doesn’t win much, had this observation of her softball team: “We are exciting, entertaining, and interesting — and we always get the job done! Last year, we were pretty good, and that was just a warm up.”
The Bears were 17-7 last year, ending a long string of losing seasons, and were 0-3 against Stillwater.
The Stillwater/White Bear Lake rivalry in both conference and section goes back decades and Stillwater usually wins. This year, though, Bear center fielder Addie Bachmeier can say she’s 2-for-3 against Stillwater in section championships; her soccer team lost to the Ponies but her basketball and now softball teams beat them.
Stillwater 6, Bears 4
The Bears were one out from a 2-1 win in seven but wound up losing 6-4 in nine.
In the seventh, Barber hit Gabby LaFavor on the foot with one out and she was bunted to second. Two outs. But Amber Scalia grounded a single up the middle to score LaFavor. Alexis Monty beat out a high bouncer for an infield single. Maddie Johnson ripped a double past third base to score Scalia and suddenly the Ponies had a 3-2 lead.
The Bears pulled even 3-3 in the last of the seventh as Heidi Barber blooped a double into short right field and scored with two outs on a line-drive single by Meyer.
In the top of the ninth, though, the Ponies got three runs after two walks from Barber, with RBI’s by Cat Smetena on a single, Austin Coffey on a squeeze bunt and Taylor Gray on a towering triple to deep right that twisted in the wind and eluded right fielder Carla Griebel.
In their half, the Bears, with two outs, got three straight singles from Chloe Barber, Meyer and Addie Bachmeier to score a run before Murphy closed it out on a ground out.
Stillwater scored in the first on a walk and Coffey’s smash to deep right field for an RBI double. The Bears took a 2-1 lead in the second on an error and three hits, with RBI’s from Steph Larson on a single up the middle and Annika Olsen on a sac fly.
The Ponies got 10 hits, five walks and six earned runs off Barber, who struck out 12. The Bears collected 11 hits off Murphy, but, crucially, she did not walk anyone while striking out seven.
Olsen at second base made a diving catch of a line drive to help prevent a run, for the Bears defensive highlight.
Bears 6, Stillwater 5
The Bears took early leads of 5-1 and 6-2 — mostly due to Stillwater miscues — and hung on, barely.
Stillwater suffered three errors in the first, another in the second and another in the fourth, all leading to runs. Delivering RBI’s for the Bears were Maddy Belisle and Meyer on singles and Chloe Barber on a bases-loaded walk.
Murphy, the pitcher, was their best infielder, snagging three hard-hit come-backers in the first four innings, including a line drive from Bachmeier that she turned into a double play in the first, or the Bears would have scored more than the two runs they did. But Murphy also walked home a run and wild-pitched another home.
Barber had a big lead to work with but started missing the strike zone in the later innings and the Ponies kept the pressure on with timely hits. LaFavor stroked a two-run single through the hole in the fifth, with two strikes and two outs, closing the gap to 6-4.
In the sixth, Bear outfielder Griebel robbed Johnson of extra bases with a diving catch on the right-field line, which turned out to be huge for the Bears as Stillwater rapped three straight singles with two outs and Barber walked Gray to force home a run. Bear shortstop Meyer threw out Murphy on a close play to keep the Bears in front 6-5.
In the seventh, Barber walked LaFavor — who’ll be her college teammate at Missouri-Kansas City — and the Ponies bunted her to second base. But the next two batters hit little pop ups that were snagged by Meyer and Barber, and the the Bears were state-bound.
Said Heidi Barber: “When that last ball was in the air, I thought, ‘That’s it! we did it! Going to state!”
The sophomore catcher had a lot to do with that, going 3-for-4, getting on base four times and scoring three runs in the leadoff slot.
Murphy gave up seven singles and three walks, striking out four. Coffey was a perfect 3-for-3 plus a walk.
Chloe Barber gave up six singles, seven walks and another hit-by-pitch while striking out a season-low five, but stranded 10 Pony baserunners. The Bears had one error that led to an unearned run but fielded well otherwise. “Our defense was fantastic today,” Wightman said.
