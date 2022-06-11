White Bear Lake did not have a good one to quit on Friday. The team that entered the state tournament as the top seed fell flat against unranked, unseeded Hopkins and lost 6-0 in the Class 4A third-place game.
After losing in 3-2 the semifinals Thursday to Forest Lake, which captured the state championship Friday, the Bears hoped to break out of a tournament-long hitting slump and finish on a high note.
Instead, the Bears managed just one hit off right-hander Signe Dohse, who walked none and struck out four, at Caswell Park in North Mankato,
The Bears made six infield errors, while the pitcher who powered them to the state tournament, Chloe Barber, appearing exhausted, uncorked five wild pitches. Hopkins earned its first run as the first two batters of the game were Dohse with a long triple and Lauren Granger with a single, but their last five runs resulted from those Bear miscues.
It would have been worse if not for one excellent defensive play, by catcher Heidi Barber, who retrieved a bad throw to the backstop that let one baserunner score and made a lunging tag-out to get the next baserunner.
Chloe Barber had the lone hit, a single in the fourth, and her courtesy runner was picked off second base by the Hopkins catcher. That kind of day.
White Bear Lake’s season ledger is still stellar: a 22-5 record, first conference title since 1994 (as best can be determined), first section title since 2002, and reaching final four at state.
But their record will also include an 8-for-70 slate — that’s a .114 batting average — after coming into the tournament averaging seven runs per game, with 25 home runs, most of any state team. They had only two productive hits, both by Jordyn Meyer, a three-run homer to beat Lakeville South 3-0 and a single that knocked in both runs against Forest Lake.
Dohse was a one-girl wrecking crew for Hopkins. Along with pitching the one-hitter, she got on base all five times in the leadoff slot, blasting two triples over the right-fielder, plus a single, getting hit-by-pitch and reaching on an error. She scored three runs and drove home another.
Hopkins (19-7) beat Chanhassen 3-1 and lost to Brainerd 5-3 to land in the third-place game against the Bears.
Barber, a Star-Tribune All-Metro pick, looked ragged on Friday, probably showing the effects of pitching 141 of her team’s 159 innings, including six games in the last 11 days against top-notch competition. She struck out 11 batters and allowed just one earned run, but walked three and hit one, and her wild pitches kept moving the Royals around the bases.
The Bears got the top seed based on a 21-3 mark through sectionals including 3-2 against No. 2 ranked Stillwater and 2-0 against No. 6 Forest Lake, also beating No. 10 Maple Grove.
However, top seeds seldom win the state softball tournament. Forest Lake (22-5) was seeded fourth.
In their 17th state tournament, the Rangers nabbed their first title by going on a revenge tour at the state tournament. They lost to Centennial 7-1 during the regular season but ousted the Cougars 6-3 in the quarterfinals. They lost to the Bears 2-0 and 7-2 in conference but tripped them 3-2 in the semifinals. They lost to Brainerd 2-1 up there in the regular season finale but bushwhacked the Warriors 6-0 in the championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.