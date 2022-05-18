Another shutout and two more homers by Chloe Barber powered White Bear Lake to a 14-0 win over Woodbury on Tuesday evening.
Barber allowed one hit and four walks, striking out 10, in the five-inning rout, and knocked in four runs with her two circuit clouts. Barber, who has 10 shutouts and 12 homers, walked in her other two at-bats.
Jordyn Meyer also homered, her seventh, going 1-for-2 plus two walks. Heidi Barber, Bear catcher, matched her sister’s four RBI’s, going 3-for-3 with a double.
Annika Olsen was 2-for-4 (RBI), Maddie Belisle 1-for-1 (walk, two runs), Abby Taylor 1-for-3 (RBI), Steph Larson 1-for-3 (three runs), Addie Bachmeier 1-for-4 (two runs) and Clara Griebel 1-for-2 (two RBI’s, walk, two runs).
The Bears (15-2) will close Suburban East Conference play facing Woodbury again there Wednesday.
