An 11-0 blowout of Stillwater? Who would have predicted that?
“Nobody could have,” acknowledged White Bear Lake coach Jill Leverty following the Bears’ surprising takedown of the top-seeded Ponies in the Section 4AAAA semifinals Tuesday at McKnight Fields.
The Bears got a five-inning shutout from Chloe Barber, four hits by Heidi Barber and a pair of home runs by Annika Olsen, the first two of her prep career, to emerge as the lone unbeaten in the tournament.
Against a pitcher who blanked them 3-0 in the season opener, the Bears took 7-0 lead after two innings and kept hammering the ball.
“Hitting is contagious,” Leverty said. She also praised the Bears fielding: “They were on their toes the whole game. They had Chloe’s back.”
In a section that includes three of the top six teams in the final Class 4A rankings, the Bears, 19-4 with 15 straight wins, are one win from a return trip to the state tournament. Stillwater (19-4) faces North St. Paul (19-2) in the lower bracket semifinals Wednesday. The winner advances to the finals Thursday, 4:30 p.m., against the Bears, who’ll have two chances to win once.
Pony starter Anna Corbin, who blanked the Bears in the season opener and has done well all season, lasted just 1 1/3 innings Tuesday with Cece Larney and Sienna Nelson finishing. The Bears had 13 hits off them.
“After the first game,” said Olsen, who was 3-for-4 with four RBI’s, “we kinda knew what to expect from her, and we were ready to attack. We were expecting a lot of inside (pitch) activity.”
Chloe Barber struck out six, extended her scoreless inning streak to 49, and took a perfect game into the fifth when she gave up a leadoff single. The Bears erased the runner on a double play as center fielder Maddy Belisle raced in to snag a short fly and fired to first base before she could get back. Barber then walked a batter before ending the game on a strikeout.
Heidi Barber blooped a triple down the right field line in the first and scored with two outs when Autumn Lund doubled to the fence in the left-field corner. The Bears got six in the second on four singles, three walks and an error. Olsen and Barber each singled home a run, Lund hit a sac fly and Belisle capped it off with a line-drive, two-run single.
Olsen socked a two-run homer to left field in the third, and lofted one over the center field fence just barely for a solo round-tripper in the fifth.
“The first one, I knew that was gone. The second one, I wasn’t so sure. She (center fielder) almost caught it,” said Olsen, who’s hitting .385 with 22 runs in the leadoff slot. “They (homers) felt pretty good, especially in a game like this.”
Heidi Barber was 4-for-4 with a triple, double, and three runs, lifting her batting average to .536. Chloe Barber was 1-for-2 plus two walks. Lund was 1-for-2 with two RBI’s. Lily Glendenning and Emma Larson each had a single and scored one and two runs, respectively.
