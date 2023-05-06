Heidi Barber drove home five runs with a homer and two singles, going 3-for-3, as White Bear Lake (7-4) won 10-0 over Roseville Area (1-10) in five innings Friday in Roseville. Annika Olson was 2-for-2 (three RBI’s), and Lily Glendening 2-for-2 (double, three runs, RBI). Chloe Barber threw four innings, striking out all 12 outs, and Emma Larson threw one inning with one strikeout, each allowing one hit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.