Heidi Barber drove home five runs with a homer and two singles, going 3-for-3, as White Bear Lake (7-4) won 10-0 over Roseville Area (1-10) in five innings Friday in Roseville. Annika Olson was 2-for-2 (three RBI’s), and Lily Glendening 2-for-2 (double, three runs, RBI). Chloe Barber threw four innings, striking out all 12 outs, and Emma Larson threw one inning with one strikeout, each allowing one hit.
