White Bear Lake picked up its 10th straight win, over Irondale 9-4 there Tuesday in the Suburban East Conference finale. 

Emma Larson pitched the distance for the Bears, allowing just five hits and one walk, striking out four. Three of the four runs bu Irondale (4-15) were unearned as the Bears had four errors. She also had a single and a sacrifice fly.

