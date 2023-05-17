White Bear Lake picked up its 10th straight win, over Irondale 9-4 there Tuesday in the Suburban East Conference finale.
Emma Larson pitched the distance for the Bears, allowing just five hits and one walk, striking out four. Three of the four runs bu Irondale (4-15) were unearned as the Bears had four errors. She also had a single and a sacrifice fly.
Chloe Barber ripped her eighth home run, a three-run shot, and finished 3-for-3. Annika Olsen had a hit and two RBI’s. Clara Griebel had a single, walks, RBI and two runs.
Despite a final 14-4 conference record, the No. 6 ranked Bears hold fourth place behind No. 3 Stillwater (15-2), No. 4 Forest Lake (15-3) and No. 7 Park (15-3) in the strongest conference in the state. The Bears split with Stillwater and Park, and lost twice to Forest Lake.
Remaining on the schedule are non-conference games against Hopkins on Wednesday and Blaine on Thursday, both at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.